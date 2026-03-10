Sixth plays fifth in the Championship on Tuesday evening, with Wrexham hosting Hull City at the Racecourse Ground.

With 10 games left of the 2025/26 campaign, the pair are on course to qualify for the play-offs and take their shot at promotion to the Premier League.

Both will be wary of the chasing pack and a victory for either on Tuesday would be a huge step toward a top-six finish.

The hosts are high in confidence after winning three on the bounce in the Championship and taking Chelsea to extra-time in the FA Cup fifth round.

Hull have stumbled since the start of March, losing back-to-back games against top-six rivals, and will be desperate to get back to winning ways in North Wales.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Hull City on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Hull City?

Wrexham v Hull City will take place on Tuesday 10 March 2026.

Wrexham v Hull City kick-off time

Wrexham v Hull City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Hull City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wrexham v Hull City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Wrexham v Hull City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

