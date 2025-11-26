Bristol City travel to Wrexham for the first time in two decades as part of the Championship's Wednesday evening schedule.

The pair were League One clubs when the Robins last played at the Racecourse Ground in 2004, and now, both hold Premier League aspirations.

The international break came at a good time for Bristol City, who have welcomed back several injured players and got their promotion charge back up and running with a 3-0 victory over Swansea City on Saturday.

Wrexham's goalless draw at Ipswich Town on the weekend extended their unbeaten Championship run to six games as Phil Parkinson's side really start to settle in the second tier.

It was always likely to take the Welsh club time to click after a summer of big spending and they are part of the congested pack chasing the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Bristol City on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Bristol City?

Wrexham v Bristol City will take place on Wednesday 26th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Wrexham v Bristol City kick-off time

Wrexham v Bristol City will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wrexham v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Wrexham v Bristol City on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

