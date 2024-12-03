The hosts could have a fitness advantage over the visitors as they were not in action at the weekend after being dumped out of the FA Cup in the first round.

Barnsley did have a second-round cup clash to contend with on Saturday, but it proved to be a frustrating affair as they dominated League One rivals Bristol Rovers but failed to score and lost the penalty shootout.

It extended the Tykes' winless streak to four games in all competitions, which head coach Darrell Clarke will be eager to snap, although their form on the road has been good of late as they are unbeaten in their last five trips away from Oakwell.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wrexham v Barnsley on TV and online.

When is Wrexham v Barnsley?

Wrexham v Barnsley will take place on Tuesday 3rd December 2024.

Wrexham v Barnsley kick-off time

Wrexham v Barnsley will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Wrexham v Barnsley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wrexham v Barnsley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Wrexham v Barnsley on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

