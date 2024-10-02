Manchester United have started the campaign in fine shape with two wins from two and will be determined to push the Blues as the season progresses.

However, there is plenty of frustration in the air as their early-season, sold-out clash, due for primetime broadcast on Sky Sports, has been postponed – but why?

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Why has Chelsea v Man Utd WSL game been cancelled?

The Chelsea v Manchester United WSL game has been cancelled over "player welfare" issues due to the Blues' Champions League schedule.

More like this

Chelsea were drawn to play Real Madrid on Tuesday 8th October, two days after they were supposed to play Manchester United on Sunday 6th.

A statement from the Blues read: "In light of the proximity between the two fixtures, the club raised its concerns regarding player welfare with the relevant parties.

"Numerous discussions have since taken place in an attempt to find an amicable solution to this scheduling conflict between the league and UEFA.

"Despite our best efforts to seek alternative options which would allow us to play both matches safely, these have been unsuccessful."

They added: "We are extremely disappointed with the outcome but wish to reiterate that player welfare and the impact on our supporters are of the utmost importance to us."

However, there has been plenty of criticism from fan groups for such a short-notice change, with many supporters left out of pocket.

Chelsea Women Supporters Group and Chelsea Pride released a joint statement, saying: "Player welfare must always come first, and the club made the right choice to protect the players.

"But the late decision has had a significant impact on supporters. Many fans, including those from Manchester United, have faced significant financial losses for non-refundable travel and accommodation.

"This was an entirely avoidable situation and demonstrates a lack of professionalism within the league.

"We demand accountability for these actions and call for immediate steps to prevent a recurrence."

A new date for the fixture is yet to be announced.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.