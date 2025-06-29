Women's Euro 2025 presenters on BBC and ITV: Meet the TV pundits and commentators
The full list of presenters, experts and commentators set to guide us through Women's Euro 2025 across BBC and ITV coverage.
Women's Euro 2025 is about to dominate the summer of sport with wall-to-wall coverage of every game beamed live from Switzerland to free-to-air TV in the UK.
BBC and ITV will split matches between the platforms for the duration of the tournament, with each broadcaster pulling out all the stops with their expert line-ups.
Gabby Logan and Alex Scott spearhead BBC coverage, while Laura Woods and Seema Jaswal are the faces of ITV for the Euros.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of Women's Euro 2025 presenters, pundits and commentators.
Women's Euro 2025 presenters, pundits and commentators on BBC
Presenters
- Gabby Logan
- Alex Scott
- Jeanette Kwakye
- Catrin Heledd (Wales opening match)
Reporters
- Jo Currie (England)
- Catrin Heledd (Wales)
- Alexandra Richards (Wales)
Pundits
- Jill Scott
- Ellie Roebuck
- Ellen White
- Steph Houghton
- Fara Williams
- Anita Asante
- Katie Sherwood
- Renee Slegers
- Josie Henning
- Nedum Onuoha
- Rachel Corsie
Commentators
- Robyn Cowen
- Jonathan Pearce
- Vicki Sparks
Co-commentators
- Rachel Brown-Finnis
- Gilly Flaherty
- Izzy Christiansen
- Helen Ward
Women's Euro 2025 presenters, pundits and commentators on ITV
Presenters
- Laura Woods
- Seema Jaswal
Reporters
- Katie Shanahan (England)
- Beth Fisher (Wales)
- Semra Hunter (Europe)
Pundits
- Karen Carney
- Emma Hayes
- Vicky Losada
- Laura Georges
- Jayne Ludlow
- Eni Aluko
- Caroline Weir
Commentators
- Seb Hutchinson
- Sam Matterface
- Pien Meulensteen
Co-commentators
- Lucy Ward
- Siobhan Chamberlain
- Emma Byrne
- Nia Jones
