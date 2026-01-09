Wolves welcome League Two strugglers Shrewsbury Town to Molineux in the FA Cup on Saturday lunchtime, with Rob Edwards' side desperate to avoid an upset.

The hosts earned their first Premier League win of the season last weekend and must continue to build momentum as they bid to defy the odds and avoid relegation.

Edwards is likely to shuffle his pack for the third round tie but will want his players to live up to the four-time winners' decorated history in the FA Cup.

Shrewsbury earned their shot at Premier League opposition in the Black Country in a thrilling extra-time victory over Sutton United, which included three red cards and a stoppage-time equaliser.

The visitors are fighting a survival battle of their own in League Two as they look to avoid back-to-back relegations, which would see them drop out of the EFL.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Shrewsbury on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Shrewsbury?

Wolves v Shrewsbury will take place on Saturday 10th January 2026.

Wolves v Shrewsbury kick-off time

Wolves v Shrewsbury will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Shrewsbury on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 6 from 12:10pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Wolves v Shrewsbury online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Wolves v Shrewsbury on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

