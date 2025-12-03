Wolves' search for a first Premier League win of the season and their first victory under Rob Edwards continues on Wednesday, when they host Nottingham Forest at Molineux.

The Black Country club suffered their 11th defeat of the season on the weekend, losing 1-0 to Aston Villa, but there were signs that the team are improving under Edwards.

The assistant's flag, a string of eye-catching saves from Emi Martinez, and a last-ditch challenge from Pau Torres all denied Wolves an opener at Villa Park before Boubacar Kamara's wondestrike won it for the hosts.

Nottingham Forest, too, can take positives from Sunday's 2-0 loss to Brighton, even though it halted their recent momentum under Sean Dyche.

Dyche will want to see a response from his players when they make the trip across the Midlands on Wednesday evening as they look to move further from the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Nottingham Forest?

Wolves v Nottingham Forest will take place on Wednesday 3rd December 2025.

Wolves v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Wolves v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports F1 from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Wolves v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Wolves v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on the talkSPORT app.

The talkSPORT app is available on iOS and Android devices.

