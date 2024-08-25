He was then included from the start in Thursday's Conference League win against Servette - as Christopher Nkunku and Noni Madueke found the back of the net - and will, no doubt, hope to lead Chelsea to three points at his old stomping ground.

Wolves are also looking for their first points after beaten on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, suffering a 2-0 loss to last term's runners-up Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Gary O'Neil's side secured a famous victory in last season's corresponding fixture as Mario Lemina and Matt Doherty found the back of the net in a 2-1 win on Christmas Eve – the first top-flight fixture to be played on the 24th December in 28 years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Wolves v Chelsea?

Wolves v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 25th August 2024.

Wolves v Chelsea kick-off time

Wolves v Chelsea will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Wolves v Chelsea on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Wolves v Chelsea online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Wolves v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Wolves v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wolves (10/3) Draw (3/1) Chelsea (3/4)*

