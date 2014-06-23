660... the number of matches that take place during Wimbledon fortnight.

486,898... the total attendance for the 13 days of the 2013 Championships. There are 28,500 spectators inside the grounds at any one time.

350,000... cups of tea and coffee are served in the two-week period. Thirsty spectators also flock to buy 250,000 bottles of water and 230,000 glasses of Pimm's.

28,000... kilograms of strawberries are consumed - that's the equivalent of 112,000 punnets - accompanied by 7,000 litres of cream and washed down with 28,000 bottles of champagne.

17.3m... The peak audience who watched Andy Murray claim victory over Novak Djokovic in straight sets during last year's final. The win made him the first British man to lift the Wimbledon trophy in 77 years.

1.76m... the amount (in sterling) each singles champion is awarded with their title. (The pay for men and women has been equal since 2007.) The tournament's total prize money comes to a whopping £25m.

10... minutes is all it takes for the roof on Centre Court to close. Play is expected to resume no more than half an hour after the court is sealed.

290,000,000... the number of tennis balls that could fit inside Centre Court with the roof closed. It would take 7,500 umbrellas to cover the same surface area.

148... the speed (in mph) of the fastest serve recorded at SW19 by USA's Taylor Dent in 2010. Venus Williams holds the women's record for a 129mph serve in 2008.

8... the height (in mm) of the court grass.

665... the number of minutes it took John Isner to defeat Nicolas Mahut in 2010, extending the record for the longest match in history by a further 1hr 38mins. The final set of the pair's first round clash lasted an epic 8hrs and 11mins.

28,600... the number of Wimbledon towels purchased at the Wimbledon shop in 2013 making it the top-selling item followed by mini tennis ball key rings (16,000), rubber wrist-bands (16,000) and umbrellas (10,000!)

Coverage of Wimbledon 2013 begins today, from 11:30am on BBC2 and 1:45pm on BBC1