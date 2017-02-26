Manchester United take on Southampton at Wembley Stadium to decide the home of the first major silverware of the season, the English Football League Cup.

Advertisement

This is only the Saints' second appearance in the final of the competition – the last time was a 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest back in 1979. United last made the final in 2010, when they came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 and win the trophy for the fourth time.