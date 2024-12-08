Lopetegui's side have lost 5-2 to Arsenal and then 3-1 to Leicester City since, leaving rumours swirling about replacements for the Spaniard being sought in East London.

West Ham have a healthy six-point cushion above the bottom three, but that the drop zone is even on their radar speaks to what a disappointment 2024/25 has been so far given the money they spent in the summer.

Wolves have suffered a similar recent stumble. Their four-game unbeaten run, which included two wins, has been followed by painful defeats against Bournemouth and Everton, meaning the Molineux outfit are only one place above the bottom and O'Neil's head is on the chopping block - with fans turning on him in midweek.

Monday is set to be judgement day for the Premier League's two most under-fire managers, whose futures are likely to hinge on the result at the London Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Wolves on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is West Ham v Wolves?

West Ham v Wolves will take place on Monday 9th December 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Ham v Wolves kick-off time

West Ham v Wolves will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is West Ham v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Ham v Wolves online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Wolves on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement West Ham v Wolves odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: West Ham (19/20) Draw (27/10) Wolves (27/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.