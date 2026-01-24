Sunderland can launch as high as fourth in the Premier League for a few hours at least when they face West Ham at the London Stadium this Saturday lunchtime.

The Black Cats defeated the Hammers 3-0 on the opening day of the season to set the tone for each of their seasons to date.

West Ham won their last outing against hapless Tottenham but remain five points adrift inside the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Sunderland on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Sunderland?

West Ham v Sunderland will take place on Saturday 24th January 2026.

West Ham v Sunderland kick-off time

West Ham v Sunderland will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Sunderland on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream West Ham v Sunderland online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to West Ham v Sunderland on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

