Under-fire Liverpool boss Arne Slot takes the Reds to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Anfield outfit were beaten 4-1 by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday night and are on course for the worst season by a defending champion in top-flight history.

Six losses in their last seven Premier League games has Liverpool languishing in the bottom half of the table and though Slot retains the faith of the club chiefs, that could change if he can't turn the tide soon.

West Ham will relish the chance to face the wobbling visitors after getting their own house in order under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Seven points from three games represents the Hammers' best run of the season – with last weekend's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth lifting them out of the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Liverpool?

West Ham v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 30th November 2025.

West Ham v Liverpool kick-off time

West Ham v Liverpool will kick off at 2:05pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Ham v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

