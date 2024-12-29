With the Blues still an unknown quantity, Man City in a slump, and Arsenal now without Bukayo Saka, Arne Slot's side are the clear favourites for the Premier League title. A win in East London this weekend will strengthen their hand further still heading into the new year.

While Slot has already established himself as a hero on Merseyside, Sunday's hosts are less convinced by their summer appointment. Julen Loptegeui is yet to win over the West Ham fanbase and there remains uncertainty about his future despite a four-game unbeaten run across the festive period that has seen them rise to 13th.

The Hammers were second best for long periods against bottom-club Southampton on Boxing Day, with some stunning Lukas Fabianski saves and the ever-reliable Jarrod Bowen needed to deliver a 1-0 victory. Lopetegui will be without Fabianski for Liverpool's visit after the goalkeeper was stretchered off against the Sains but Bowen looks their best hope of an upset against the Reds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Liverpool?

West Ham v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 29th December 2024.

West Ham v Liverpool kick-off time

West Ham v Liverpool will kick off at 5:15pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:15pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Ham v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

