New West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo makes his London Stadium bow on Monday evening as the Hammers host Brentford in the Premier League.

There were positives to take from Nuno's first two games ahead of the international break – a 1-1 draw with Everton and 2-0 defeat at Arsenal – and he has now had an extra fortnight to settle at the East London club.

Graham Potter failed to win over the West Ham fans and his replacement will know how important it is to make a good first impression in front of the London Stadium crowd.

Brentford will head across the capital hoping to spoil the party but have struggled on their travels under summer appointment Keith Andrews.

Though Bees have been impressive at home this term, they've lost all three of their Premier League away games – a record they will hope to put right on Monday evening.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Brentford on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Brentford?

West Ham v Brentford will take place on Monday 20th October 2025.

West Ham v Brentford kick-off time

West Ham v Brentford will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 6:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Ham v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

