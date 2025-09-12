Renée Slegers' side survived an early scare to beat London City Lionesses 4-1 in their opener at the Emirates and now head across the capital in search of their first away victory of the season.

West Ham are hoping to build on last term, when they finished ninth but just five points off fifth place in what is a congested pack in mid-table, in Rehanne Skinner's third campaign at the helm.

The Hammers were left frustrated in a 1-0 defeat away at Tottenham last weekend as Bethany England converted an 86th-minute penalty to ensure the points stayed in North London.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Arsenal?

West Ham v Arsenal will take place on Friday 12th September 2025.

West Ham v Arsenal kick-off time

West Ham v Arsenal will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm.

How to live stream West Ham v Arsenal online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Ham v Arsenal on radio

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

