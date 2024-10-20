The Dutch coach was in the dugout for Arsenal's midweek Champions League victory against Vålerenga, and she will be eager to bag maximum points against the Hammers to kick-start the Gunners' Women's Super League campaign.

West Ham could be the perfect opposition for Arsenal to get their season back on track, as the Hammers sit second-bottom of the table after collecting just two points from four games.

Rehanne Skinner's side, bidding to improve on last term's disappointing 11th-place finish, are unbeaten in two home games having drawn 1-1 with Liverpool and thrashed Portsmouth in the Women's League Cup.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Ham v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is West Ham v Arsenal?

West Ham v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 20th October 2024.

West Ham v Arsenal kick-off time

West Ham v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is West Ham v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on the Women's Super League YouTube channel, which can be streamed on smart TVs.

How to live stream West Ham v Arsenal online

The game will be streamed live on the Women’s Super League YouTube channel.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is West Ham v Arsenal on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

