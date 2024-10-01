Josh Maja is the current top scorer in the Championship with seven goals in as many games, plus an assist for good measure.

On a contrasting note, Middlesbrough have lost their cool in front of goal this term, underperforming their total xG of 13.2 this season with just seven strikes.

Michael Carrick may begin to feel the heat if he can't piece together a consistent run of form, though a 2-0 victory over struggling Stoke at the weekend has bought a fresh chance to rebuild.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Middlesbrough?

West Brom v Middlesbrough will take place on Tuesday 1st October 2024.

West Brom v Middlesbrough kick-off time

West Brom v Middlesbrough will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Brom v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£29.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Brom v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the match live on local radio in each area.

