The visitors, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Millwall, which extended their winless streak to three games.

Burnley boast the Championship's joint-best defensive record, having conceded six times in 13 games, but Scott Parker's side have failed to find the back of the net in their last two outings, with fans growing frustrated at their style of play.

It could be a low-scoring affair, as West Brom have shipped just two more goals than the Clarets, but Baggies boss Carlos Corberán is working with a makeshift defence as Semi Ajayi, Kyle Bartley and Paddy McNair are sidelined with injuries.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Burnley on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is West Brom v Burnley?

West Brom v Burnley will take place on Thursday 7th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

West Brom v Burnley kick-off time

West Brom v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is West Brom v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream West Brom v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to West Brom v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement West Brom v Burnley odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: West Brom (5/4) Draw (11/5) Burnley (9/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.