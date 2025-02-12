It was their fifth defeat in six games in all competitions, but Blackburn head into the midweek fixtures sitting sixth in the league table – and will leapfrog West Brom if they emerge victorious.

The Baggies are two points ahead of their opponents after Jayson Molumby's dramatic 96th-minute goal secured all three points against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

West Brom have won their two home games since former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray returned to the Hawthorns dugout, and ex-Rovers hotshot Adam Armstrong is set to lead the line once again after netting on his debut in the Owls success.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch West Brom v Blackburn on TV and online.

When is West Brom v Blackburn?

West Brom v Blackburn will take place on Wednesday 12th February 2025.

West Brom v Blackburn kick-off time

West Brom v Blackburn will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is West Brom v Blackburn on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:50pm.

How to live stream West Brom v Blackburn online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to West Brom v Blackburn on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM and BBC Radio Lancashire.

