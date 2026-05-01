There will be a party atmosphere in the away end at Vicarage Road on Saturday as Coventry City sign off in the Championship away at Watford.

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The Sky Blues are heading back to the Premier League after 25 years away and were crowned second-tier champions last weekend, so the pressure will be off for Frank Lampard's side on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign.

Watford are at risk of finishing the season with five straight defeats and could drop as low as 17th should their losing run continue.

The Hornets are set to move on from mid-season appointment Ed Still in the summer so he will say his farewells to the Vicarage Road faithful on Saturday.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Watford v Coventry City on TV and online.

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When is Watford v Coventry City?

Watford v Coventry City will take place on Saturday 2 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Watford v Coventry City kick-off time

Watford v Coventry City will kick off at 12:30pm.

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What TV channel is Watford v Coventry City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Watford v Coventry City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Watford v Coventry City on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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