Partick Thistle sit second-bottom in the Championship and will be relishing the daunting visit of the Glasgow outfit.

The sides met in the League Cup quarter-finals last September with Celtic running out 5-0 winners on home soil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Partick Thistle v Celtic game on TV and online.

What time is Partick Thistle v Celtic?

Partick Thistle v Celtic will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

What channel is Partick Thistle v Celtic?

You can watch the game live on Premier Sports 1 from 5:05pm.

It costs just £11.99 per month for Sky customers or £120 for an annual pass and includes LaLigaTV which boasts nine Spanish top flight matches every weekend.

How to live stream Partick Thistle v Celtic

The game is also streamed live online via Premier Player.

It comes included with the Sky package for Premier Sports, or you can sign up for the online-only player regardless of your current TV provider.

Who will win? Potts predicts…

Celtic are the overwhelming favourites and won’t let any complacency sneak into their minds.

Neil Lennon is likely to rotate several stars but it won’t affect the outcome.

Prediction: Partick Thistle 0-2 Celtic