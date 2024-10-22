Mat Sadler's side boast a strong record on their own patch in 2024/25, as they have won four of their five home fixtures and scored more than two goals per game in the process.

Carlisle make the trip to the West Midlands in the relegation zone, after failing to claim maximum points from their last five games since winning on Mike Williamson's maiden game in the dugout.

Last Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Harrogate Town was a step in the right direction, but the Cumbrians' dire away form and propensity for conceding goals on the road makes this look a tricky outing for the visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Walsall v Carlisle on TV and online.

When is Walsall v Carlisle?

Walsall v Carlisle will take place on Tuesday 22nd October 2024.

Walsall v Carlisle kick-off time

Walsall v Carlisle will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Walsall v Carlisle on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Walsall v Carlisle online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Walsall v Carlisle on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio WM and BBC Radio Cumbria.

BBC Radio WM is available on DAB radio, FM 95.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Cumbria is available on DAB radio, FM 95.2 MHz, 95.6 MHz, 96.1 MHz, 104.1 MHz and 104.1 MHz, AM 756 kHz and 837 hHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Walsall v Carlisle odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Walsall (8/13) Draw (14/5) Carlisle (9/2)*

