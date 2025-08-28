A handful of mega deals could still go through before the window shuts. The story of the summer, Alexander Isak's internal war with Newcastle in a bid to join Liverpool, is set for a conclusion one way or another.

The Magpies are likely to be at the heart of any major deals with their eyes fixed on Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, while Brentford striker Yoane Wissa also remains in the lurch.

RadioTimes.com explains when the transfer window closes in summer 2025.

What time does the transfer window close?

The summer 2025 transfer window closes at 7pm UK time on Monday 1st September 2025.

This time is aligned with La Liga, the Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1.

The January 2026 transfer window opens from 1st January.

Why does the transfer window close early this year?

Fans will note the earlier close of the window from its usual midnight slot.

The Premier League, EFL and The FA reached an agreement to shut the window earlier to provide a more regular working day for staff across football organisations.

As ever, if deal sheets are submitted before 7pm, clubs will be given an extra two hours to finalise their business.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.