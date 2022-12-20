Spurs, who travel to Brentford in the lunchtime clash on Boxing Day, blew off the cobwebs with a 4-0 rout of Motherwell in a behind-closed-doors match earlier this month.

Tottenham complete their preparations for the Premier League restart with a friendly against French outfit Nice.

Antonio Conte is unlikely to risk World Cup finalists Hugo Lloris and Cristian Romero, and Harry Kane and Ivan Perisic might also be held back having gone deep into the tournament, while Richarlison returned with a hamstring injury.

England football fans will be familiar with a number of Nice players with the likes of Kasper Schmeichel, Aaron Ramsey, Morgan Schneiderlin, Ross Barkley, Joe Bryan and Mario Lemina having all graced the Premier League in recent years, while Arsenal loanee Nicolas Pépé can expect a few boos from the home crowd.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Nice on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Nice?

Tottenham v Nice will take place on Wednesday 21st December 2022.

Tottenham v Nice kick-off time

Tottenham v Nice will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Nice on?

Tottenham v Nice will not be broadcast on TV but fans can tune in to watch the game on SPURSPLAY.

Supporters are required to pay £45 for a one-year subscription for SPURSPLAY.

How to live stream Tottenham v Nice online

You can also live stream the match on SPURSPLAY via the website and app using a range of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

