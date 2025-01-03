An end to the club's long wait for silverware would surely quieten the doubters but should they fail in that regard, the Australian's future may hinge on whether he can lead his side back up the table and into the European spots.

After a strong finish to 2024, Eddie Howe will be looking to progress the project at Newcastle in the new year. The Mags have a Carabao Cup semi-final of their own against Arsenal to come later in January and have their sights set on cutting the gap to the top four.

If the last month or so, when the pair have been among the highest scorers in the Premier League, is anything to go by, Saturday afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be can't-miss TV.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Newcastle on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Tottenham v Newcastle?

Tottenham v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 4th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Tottenham v Newcastle kick-off time

Tottenham v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Tottenham v Newcastle online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Tottenham v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Tottenham v Newcastle odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Tottenham (8/5) Draw (12/5) Newcastle (13/8)* Bet Boost: Both teams to score, Alexander Isak over 1.5 shots on target, Dominic Solanke over 1.5 shots on target – 11/1 12/1 For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.