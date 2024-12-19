Ange Postecoglou's side have been hit and miss this season, with their league record standing at seven wins, two draws and seven losses.

Spurs' stars will be well aware they can lift their first pice of silverware since 2008, when they last won the Carabao Cup.

United, who pulled off a stunning 2-1 comeback win against Manchester City at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon, have lifted the trophy six times, which is a tally only bettered by Liverpool (10) and City (eight).

The Red Devils, who are still 13th in the Premier League despite the win at the Etihad, won the competition in 2023, and Ruben Amorim will be desperate to clinch silverware in his first campaign in charge at Old Trafford.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Man Utd?

Tottenham v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 19th December 2024.

Tottenham v Man Utd kick-off time

Tottenham v Man Utd will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live AND talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

