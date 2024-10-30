The match offers an instant opportunity for Ange Postecoglou's outfit to bounce back from last Sunday's disappointing 1-0 league defeat at Crystal Palace; a result that continued their mixed start to the 2024/25 campaign.

City have not been beaten since the start of the season, although that record could be in danger, as Pep Guardiola has indicated he will name a youthful XI to cope with an extensive injury list and demanding fixture schedule.

Erling Haaland, who scored the only goal in last Saturday's 1-0 league victory against Southampton, was given a breather for City's 2-1 success against Watford in the previous round of the Carabao Cup, and is likely to be rested once again.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Man City on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Man City?

Tottenham v Man City will take place on Wednesday 30th October 2024.

Tottenham v Man City kick-off time

Tottenham v Man City will kick off at 8:15pm.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Tottenham v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is available on DAB radio, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Alternatively, you can listen to the second half of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

