After thumping newly-promoted Crystal Palace on the opening weekend, they came back to earth with a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa but will fancy their chances at home to Liverpool side that are yet to go through the gears.

Liverpool were the WSL's disrupters last season, splitting up the expected top four by beating rivals Man Utd to fourth place, but they're yet to win in a sluggish start to the new campaign.

1-1 draws against Leicester and West Ham are by no means the end of the world, but if the Reds want to improve on last term's lofty finish, they'll need to step up their game soon.

Both Spurs and the visitors will be hoping to unsettle the agenda this term by taking an outside run at the top three. Sunday's game should offer an idea of who is the most likely to sustain such a challenge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Liverpool on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Tottenham v Liverpool?

Tottenham v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 6th October 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Leicester kick-off time

Tottenham v Liverpool will kick off at 2:15pm.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Liverpool on?

Tottenham v Liverpool will be shown on BBC Two from 2pm.

How to live stream Tottenham v Liverpool online

You can live stream the Tottenham v Liverpool game online via BBC iPlayer.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Advertisement Tottenham v Liverpool odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Tottenham (11/10) Draw (23/10) Liverpool (11/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.