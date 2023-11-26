"We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives."

Throughout the '60s and '70s, Dagenham-born Venables played for various clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Queens Park Rangers. As a player, he made over 500 appearances.

But in his managerial career, he was in charge of the England men's national team between 1994 and 1996. Before the memorable Euros 1996 match, Venables had announced that he would step down as manager after the tournament.

His announcement came after he felt that upcoming court cases could interfere with England’s efforts to qualify for the 1998 World Cup.

But England lost their semi-final to Germany on penalties at Wembley, with current England football manager Gareth Southgate famously missing. Nevertheless, Venables had produced one of the team’s most memorable performances.

Often referred to as El Tel, Venables went on to be in charge of clubs including Crystal Palace, Tottenham, and Barcelona.

Terry Venables. David Thompson/FilmMagic

Richard Bevan, League Managers' Association (LMA) chief executive said of the news of his death: "The LMA is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of LMA member and former LMA President Terry Venables.

"Our thoughts are very much with Yvette and all of Terry's family at this time."

Having been both a player and manager of Tottenham football club, Venables is an iconic figure for the team, having won the FA Cup in a managerial capacity and also, as a player.

The club has stated that they will pay tribute to the memory of Venables by holding a minute's applause ahead of their Premier League fixture with Aston Villa on Sunday 26th November.

A statement from Tottenham FC read: "The club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables.

"Our deepest condolences are with Terry's friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute's applause prior to kick-off and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon's fixture against Aston Villa.

"Rest in peace, Terry."