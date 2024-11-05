Vakoun Issouf Bayo scored four times in the Hillsborough hammering to earn praise from head coach Tom Cleverley, who was pleased to see his side arrest their poor performances on the road in recent weeks.

Swansea also head into the clash in buoyant mood after inflicting a 2-1 defeat on Oxford United last Saturday, which moved them up to 12th.

It was a relatively high-scoring affair for the Swans - there have been a league low of 19 goals in their 13 matches so far - and boss Luke Williams will be hoping his side can give their fans a goal to cheer after blanking in their last two at home.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea v Watford on TV and online.

When is Swansea v Watford?

Swansea v Watford will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2024.

Swansea v Watford kick-off time

Swansea v Watford will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Swansea v Watford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 8pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Swansea v Watford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Swansea v Watford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Three Counties.

BBC Radio Three Counties is available on DAB radio, FM 90.4 MHz, 92.1 MHz, 94.7 MHz, 95.5 MHz, 98.0 MHz, 103.8 MHz and 104.5 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

