Swansea City and Derby County meet in the Championship on Tuesday evening – with both searching for a response to frustrating weekend defeats.

Ad

The Swans were outclassed in a 3-0 loss at Bristol City, barely laying a glove on the Robins, in a game that highlighted the importance of appointing a new permanent manager.

They've dropped to 20th and are now just four points above the relegation zone after Sheffield United's victory on Sunday.

Derby looked on course for a sixth straight victory on Saturday when they led Watford 2-0 after 60 minutes but instead slumped to their first defeat since the middle of October – conceding three unanswered goals, two of which came in the last 10 minutes.

The Rams' recent form means they're still just two points short of the play-offs and are part of the congested pack of teams in the middle of the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Swansea City v Derby County on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Swansea City v Derby County?

Swansea City v Derby County will take place on Tuesday 25th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Swansea City v Derby County kick-off time

Swansea City v Derby County will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Swansea City v Derby County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Swansea City v Derby County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Swansea City v Derby County on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Swansea City v Derby County odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Swansea City (5/4) Draw (21/10) Derby County (12/5)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.