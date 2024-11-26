Sunderland, who are only ahead of Sheffield United in third on goal difference, can go top of the Championship once again with a win at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

They have a two-goal advantage on the Blades, while Leeds play on Wednesday evening.

The hosts are looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017, and they face a West Brom side who are unbeaten in their last eight games, albeit with seven of those outings finishing level.

Carlos Corberán's side have drawn the joint most games in the Championship while losing just twice.

They're currently sixth in the table, but they'll start to challenge at the top of the league if they can convert a few draws into wins.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v West Brom?

Sunderland v West Brom will take place on Tuesday 26th November 2024.

Sunderland v West Brom kick-off time

Sunderland v West Brom will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7:30pm.

How to live stream Sunderland v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

