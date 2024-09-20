Middlesbrough were among the pre-season favourites to earn promotion to the Premier League, but a return of just two wins from five means Michael Carrick's side are already chasing the early pace-setters.

Boro secured a statement victory in last year's corresponding fixture as Sam Greenwood, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss netted in the second half following Dan Neil's sending off for Sunderland.

The Black Cats have a particularly poor recent record against their local rivals, with just one win in their last nine meetings, so claiming all three points would further endear French boss Le Bris to the Stadium of Light faithful.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Middlesbrough on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Middlesbrough?

Sunderland v Middlesbrough will take place on Saturday 21st September 2024.

Sunderland v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Sunderland v Middlesbrough will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Sunderland v Middlesbrough on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sunderland v Middlesbrough online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

