As far as press conferences go, Oliver Glasner's chat with the press ahead of Crystal Palace's trip to Sunderland was an explosive one.

Ad

Glasner has confirmed he will leave the club upon the expiration of his contract in the summer, while he also confirmed Marc Guehi will miss the visit to Wearside as he puts the finishing touches to a transfer deal away from the club, with Manchester City set to seal his signature.

On the flip side, Sunderland are calm and happy to be sat 10th in the Premier League table. They have welcomed back most of their Africa Cup of Nations stars and will be keen to exploit their opponents' turmoil.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Sunderland v Crystal Palace?

Sunderland v Crystal Palace will take place on Saturday 17th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sunderland v Crystal Palace kick-off time

Sunderland v Crystal Palace will kick off at 3pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Sunderland v Crystal Palace on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Sunderland v Crystal Palace live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Sunderland v Crystal Palace on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Sunderland v Crystal Palace odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Sunderland (7/4) Draw (21/10) Crystal Palace (7/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.