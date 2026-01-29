Sunderland are back at the Stadium of Light on Monday evening to host relegation-threatened Burnley in the Premier League.

The pair were promoted from the Championship together last term but have endured different fortunes in their first season back in the top flight.

Though the Black Cats have stalled a little after a strong start and dropped into the bottom half of the table after last weekend's defeat at West Ham, they will relish returning to Wearside, where they are unbeaten in the Premier League this term.

Burnley head to the North East aiming to boost their slim survival hopes, which have been dented recently by the strong form of teams above them.

The Clarets have earned some impressive results of late, taking points off Man Utd, Liverpool, and Spurs in their last three league games, but still have a mountain to climb to avoid the drop.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Sunderland v Burnley?

Sunderland v Burnley will take place on Monday 2nd February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sunderland v Burnley kick-off time

Sunderland v Burnley will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Sunderland v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 8pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Sunderland v Burnley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Sunderland v Burnley on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

