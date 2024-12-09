What channel is Sunderland v Bristol City Championship match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Sunderland v Bristol City in the Championship, including TV channel, live stream coverage and kick-off time.
Sunderland appear to have turned a corner to stop their slide and relaunch a bid to claw back into the Championship automatic promotion places.
The Black Cats finally ended their peculiar six-game winless run – containing five draws – with a much-needed win over Stoke at the weekend, thanks to a brace from highly-rated academy product Tommy Watson at the Stadium of Light.
Régis Le Bris's men sit fourth in the table but could return to the top of the table for a night at least should they win and Burnley fail to dispatch Derby County.
Bristol City are tonight's visitors to the North East. They have lost three of their last four games without scoring a goal, including a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of relegation-battlers Portsmouth at the weekend.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sunderland v Bristol City on TV and online.
When is Sunderland v Bristol City?
Sunderland v Bristol City will take place on Tuesday 10th December 2024.
Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.
Sunderland v Bristol City kick-off time
Sunderland v Bristol City will kick off at 7:45pm.
What TV channel is Sunderland v Bristol City on?
You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.
Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.
How to live stream Sunderland v Bristol City online
Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.
You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.
Sunderland v Bristol City odds
Sunderland (9/10) Draw (12/5) Bristol City (31/10)
