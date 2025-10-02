Though Martin remains unpopular among the Ibrox faithful, his side have won back-to-back domestic games to ease the pressure on him.

A victory at Merkur Arena would be another step in the right direction but it won't come easy against Sturm Graz, who are second and have the joint-best defensive record in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The hosts are looking for lift off in the Europa League themselves after losing away at FC Midtjylland last Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sturm Graz v Rangers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Sturm Graz v Rangers?

Sturm Graz v Rangers will take place on Thursday 2nd October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sturm Graz v Rangers kick-off time

Sturm Graz v Rangers will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sturm Graz v Rangers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Sturm Graz v Rangers online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Sturm Graz v Rangers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Scotland and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra. is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Sturm Graz v Rangers odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Sturm Graz (13/10) Draw (13/5) Rangers (2/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.