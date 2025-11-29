Stoke City are back at the Bet365 Stadium to host Hull City on Saturday lunchtime, hunting their second Championship win in a matter of days.

Mark Robins' side beat Charlton Athletic and former boss Nathan Jones 3-0 in the Potteries on Tuesday to rise to second in the table.

That was a timely victory for the Potters, who had lost back-to-back games either side of the international break.

Hull head to the Bet365 Stadium aiming to avoid a third defeat in a week and a fourth in their last five games.

The Tigers have hit a rocky patch after a strong start to the season and tumbled down the Championship table but the congested nature of the second tier means a victory on Saturday would have them right back in the play-off mix.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke v Hull on TV and online.

When is Stoke v Hull?

Stoke v Hull will take place on Saturday 29th November 2025.

Stoke v Hull kick-off time

Stoke v Hull will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Stoke v Hull on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stoke v Hull online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Stoke v Hull on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

