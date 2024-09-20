They come into Friday's clash on the back of their 2-0 home defeat against Sheffield United last week, with Hull boasting almost 70 per cent possession - however, they failed to make it count.

Stoke, meanwhile, kicked off their season with a home win against Coventry, yet the Potters have lost three of their last four in the league since then, with the club sacking Schumacher after nine months in charge following their defeat against Oxford United last weekend.

The Potters, who replaced Schumacher with interim bosses Alex Morris and Ryan Shawcross, were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, but they've failed to finish higher than 14th in the last six seasons in the Championship.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke v Hull on TV and online.

When is Stoke v Hull?

Stoke v Hull will take place on Friday 20th September 2024.

Stoke v Hull kick-off time

Stoke v Hull will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Stoke v Hull on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stoke v Hull online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

