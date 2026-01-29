Championship play-off hopefuls Stoke City host Southampton at the Bet365 Stadium this weekend.

Ad

The transfer window slams shut on Monday evening but both clubs will put any last-minute transfer business to one side on Saturday, with three points in their sights instead.

Despite a three-game winless run, Stoke are still within striking distance of the play-off places and will hope to close the gap when the Saints visit.

Southampton's first season back in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League has not gone to plan but a recent rally will have them looking up the table from 15th.

Though Tonda Eckert is refusing to look too far ahead, a win in the Potteries would breathe further life into the visitors' dreams of a play-off charge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke City v Southampton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Stoke City v Southampton?

Stoke City v Southampton will take place on Saturday 31st January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Stoke City v Southampton kick-off time

Stoke City v Southampton will kick off at 12:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Stoke City v Southampton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 11am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stoke City v Southampton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Stoke City v Southampton on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Stoke City v Southampton odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Stoke City (17/10) Draw (12/5) Southampton (6/4)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.