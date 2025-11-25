Stoke City and Charlton Athletic will relish an instant opportunity to bounce back when the pair meet as part of the Championship's midweek schedule.

Ad

The Potters have lost two on the bounce in the league for the first time this season after Saturday's 2-1 defeat away at Leicester City.

Mark Robins's side remain third but will be looking over their shoulders at the teams queuing up behind them. Seven teams are within three points of them, while just six points separate them from West Brom in 17th.

Charlton suffered their biggest defeat of the season on the weekend as they were thrashed 5-1 by Southampton.

Injuries limited the Addicks' options at the back but Nathan Jones admitted his side were not at their normal level against the Saints and will demand a response at the Bet365 Stadium.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stoke City v Charlton Athletic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Stoke City v Charlton Athletic?

Stoke City v Charlton Athletic will take place on Tuesday 25th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Stoke City v Charlton Athletic kick-off time

Stoke City v Charlton Athletic will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Stoke City v Charlton Athletic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stoke City v Charlton Athletic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Stoke City v Charlton Athletic on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Stoke City v Charlton Athletic odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Stoke City (9/10) Draw (5/2) Charlton Athletic (3/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.