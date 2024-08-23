Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry has begun his second loan spell at Stockport in red-hot form, and is looking to score for the third league game in a row.

But Barry and his team-mates will need to be at their attacking best, as Bristol Rovers have yet to concede a goal in League One this term.

The Gas earned three points in their opener against Northampton Town thanks to Bryant Bilongo's last-gasp goal, before holding relegated Rotherham United to a draw last weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stockport v Bristol Rovers on TV and online.

When is Stockport v Bristol Rovers?

Stockport v Bristol Rovers will take place on Saturday 24th August 2024.

Stockport v Bristol Rovers kick-off time

Stockport v Bristol Rovers will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Stockport v Bristol Rovers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stockport v Bristol Rovers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Stockport v Bristol Rovers on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Manchester and BBC Radio Bristol.

BBC Radio Manchester is available on DAB radio, FM 95.1 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Bristol is available on DAB radio, FM 94.9 MHz, 103.6 MHz and 104.6 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

Stockport v Bristol Rovers odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Stockport (7/10) Draw (14/5) Bristol Rovers (7/2)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

