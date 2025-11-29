League One promotion hopefuls Stockport County and Barnsley clash at Edgeley Park on Saturday lunchtime.

The Hatters are seeking a response from back-to-back 3-0 defeats in the league, which have seen them drop out of the top three.

They've had nine days to recover from the last of those, which came at the hands of relegation-threatened Peterborough last Thursday, so should be raring to go.

Barnsley are on the charge after a recent rocky spell and head to the North West in search of a third win on the bounce in League One.

The Tykes put five past Luton on the weekend and will want to lay another marker against a team with promotion ambitions on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Stockport v Barnsley on TV and online.

When is Stockport v Barnsley?

Stockport v Barnsley will take place on Saturday 29th November 2025.

Stockport v Barnsley kick-off time

Stockport v Barnsley will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Stockport v Barnsley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stockport v Barnsley online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Stockport v Barnsley on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

