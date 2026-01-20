League One promotion hopefuls Stevenage and Bolton Wanderers do battle at the Lamex Stadium on Tuesday evening.

A 3-0 loss at Exeter City on Saturday means it's now six games without a win for the hosts, who have dropped out of the top six as a result.

They'll be desperate to get back on track as soon as possible to ensure they don't lose any more ground in the promotion race.

Bolton claimed a timely victory over local rivals Wigan on Saturday to fuel the fire of their own charge up the table.

Steven Schumacher's side are up to fifth and will back themselves to capitalise on Stevenage's recent struggles.

When is Stevenage v Bolton Wanderers?

Stevenage v Bolton Wanderers will take place on Tuesday 20th January 2026.

Stevenage v Bolton Wanderers kick-off time

Stevenage v Bolton Wanderers will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Stevenage v Bolton Wanderers on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Stevenage v Bolton Wanderers online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Stevenage v Bolton Wanderers on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Stevenage v Bolton Wanderers odds

bet365 odds: Stevenage (12/5) Draw (23/10) Bolton Wanderers (11/10)*

*Odds subject to change.

