Arsenal, who have drawn with Atalanta while beating PSG and Shakhtar Donetsk, will need to string a few decent results together if they are to finish in the top eight to secure instant qualification for the next round.

If they finish between ninth and 24th, they will be forced to enter the play-offs.

Mikel Arteta's side have struggled to find form in recent weeks, and a trip to the in-form Sporting isn't ideal timing.

João Pereira is now in charge of the Portuguese side following Ruben Amorim's move to Manchester United, but Sporting have won all 11 of their league games while scoring 39 times and conceding just five goals.

Their success has translated to the Champions League as well, with Sporting winning three and drawing one of their four outings including an impressive 4-1 victory against Manchester City, which saw star striker Viktor Gyökeres net a hat-trick.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sporting CP v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Sporting CP v Arsenal?

Sporting CP v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 26th November 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Sporting CP v Arsenal kick-off time

Sporting CP v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Sporting CP v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Sporting CP v Arsenal online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Sporting CP v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live AND talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

