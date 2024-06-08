Michael O'Neill's side are unbeaten in their last three - all against teams taking part in Euro 2024 - but face a stiff test to extend that record, because Spain will be looking for a big win ahead of their first game in Germany against Croatia on Saturday 15th June.

La Roja head into the clash fresh from sticking five goals past neighbours Andorra without reply in a friendly on Wednesday, with Mikel Oyarzabal hitting a hat-trick either side of Ayoze Pérez and Ferran Torres finding the back of the net.

It was Spain's first win of the calendar year after losing to Colombia and drawing with Brazil in March, and manager Luis de la Fuente will be eager to avoid injuries as his side will need to navigate a tricky Euro 2024 group containing Albania, Croatia and reigning champions Italy.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Spain v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Spain v Northern Ireland?

Spain v Northern Ireland will take place on Saturday 8th June 2024.

Spain v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Spain v Northern Ireland will kick off at 8:30pm.

What TV channel is Spain v Northern Ireland on?

The game will be shown live on Premier Sports 2.

Premier Sports has returned to the UK after being rebranded as viaplay Sports. You can tune in via TV or online.

How to live stream Spain v Northern Ireland online

You can watch the match on Premier Sports Player.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Listen to Spain v Northern Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster.

BBC Radio Ulster is available on DAB radio, FM 92-95 MHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio Ulster online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Spain v Northern Ireland odds

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.