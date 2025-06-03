However, a dominant 6-0 win over Portugal last Friday started the process of swinging the spotlight closer to events on the field, rather than away from it.

Aggie Beever-Jones netted a half-an-hour hat-trick in the last outing to put her firmly on boss Sarina Wiegman's radar ahead of the big tournament this summer.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Spain v England on TV and online.

When is Spain v England?

Spain v England will take place on Tuesday 3rd June 2025.

Spain v England kick-off time

Spain v England will kick off at 6pm.

What TV channel is Spain v England on?

You can watch live coverage of Spain v England on ITV1.

How to live stream Spain v England online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

