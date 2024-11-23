It's 12 wins from their last 13 games in all competitions and 15 from 17 under Slot – a record they'll be confident of improving when they travel down to the South Coast this weekend.

Their hosts are bottom of the table, with just one win, nine defeats, and four points from 11 games in their top-flight return.

There was cause for hope ahead of the international break, as Russell Martin's side booked their place in the Carabao Cup quarter-final and earned their first league victory of the season against Everton, but defeat to relegation rivals Wolves has taken some of the wind out of their sails.

It sounds as though Southampton are set to back Martin to turn things around, so Sunday's visit from the Premier League leaders will surely be seen as little more than a free hit.

Even so, it's occasions like this one that Saints fans will have been dreaming of when they were back in the Championship.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Liverpool?

Southampton v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 24th November 2024.

Southampton v Liverpool kick-off time

Southampton v Liverpool will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Southampton v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 1pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Southampton v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Southampton v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

