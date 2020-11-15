Victory here would earn Scotland promotion to League A – a fine reward for their efforts over this campaign.

And they will head to Trnava with confidence, knowing their hosts have eked out just one point in the Nations League so far this season.

Slovakia’s sole Nations League point came from a 1-1 draw is Israel back in September and they were downed 1-0 at Hampden Park last month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Slovakia v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Slovakia v Scotland on TV?

Slovakia v Scotland will take place on Sunday 15th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Slovakia v Scotland will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Nations League games taking place this weekend including Belgium v England, which kicks off at 7:45pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Slovakia v Scotland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 1:30pm.

How to live stream Slovakia v Scotland online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Slovakia v Scotland team news

Slovakia: TBC

Scotland: TBC

Our prediction: Slovakia v Scotland

Slovakia come into this clash having faced Northern Ireland in their Euro 2020 play-off final, while Scotland only just returned from their trip to Serbia before heading back out to the continent.

And it means both sides could be a little jaded after putting in monumental efforts to try and reach next summer’s European Championships.

Don’t be surprised if this is a slow, cagey affair. The likes of Marek Hamsik and Ivan Schranz will have to be contained here. Scotland beat Slovakia 1-0 in October thanks to Lyndon Dykes’ strike and the visitors may need another magic moment to get through this one, but would certainly take a draw.

Our prediction: Slovakia 1-1 Scotland

